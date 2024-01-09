WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Blustery conditions continue for our Tuesday across Texoma.

Temperatures are starting fairly close to the normal lows in the lower 30s and upper 20s. Strong gusty winds from the northwest are driving down the wind chill values across the state.

The ‘feels-like’ temperatures could feel more like the lower 20s and upper teens.

Clear skies are expected to continue throughout the day. The Wind Advisory continues for most of Texoma with gusty winds out of the northwest.

Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, winds will begin to switch more out of the south and southwest. Those southerly winds will start a bit of warmer trend for both Wednesday and Thursday to see above average temperatures with afternoon highs reaching up into the low to mid 60s.

Another shot of cold air is expected for Friday, as winds will increase out of the northwest with the chances for some isolated precipitation – some of which could be wintery mix, though not a lot of accumulation is expected.