WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — High pressure will continue to build into the region with an increase in the amount of coverage for Texoma on Tuesday.

Winds will start to pick up into the late afternoon and carry into Wednesday. Those southerly winds will work to heat up the area a little bit going into the end of the week.

Thursday, an area of showers and storms will develop through central Texas and along the southern plains. Those showers will move through Texoma, bringing a quick round of rain to the area before clearing out for Friday.

Late Saturday will see a similar pattern as well, adding one more shot of rain before Christmas.

Christmas temperatures will be slightly above average, with afternoon highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.