WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Southerly winds across Texoma will continue to keep temperatures above average for this time of year.

Afternoon highs Wednesday will reach up in the mid-60s, with winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour later in the day.

Thursday, clouds will build into the region with a band of showers and storms moving through Texas for most of the afternoon. Some showers could linger into the morning hours. Rain will be moving in from the west, which means no significant drop in temperatures are expected with either of the rain chances this week.

Saturday features a similar pattern with showers and storms moving in during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday night.

For Christmas Day, we expect mostly clear skies, with temperatures falling back down into the mid-50s and near normal to start next week.