Arrest Warrant Issued For Overdue Library Books

MICHIGAN (WILX/NBC News) — It is one thing to find out you owe a library fine for a book you forgot to return, and quite another to find out there’s a warrant for out for your arrest for the same reason.

That recently happened to Melinda Sanders-Jones of Charlotte, Michigan.

Sanders-Jones vaguely remembers checking out the books “Where the Sidewalk Ends” and “Night” in 2017, but never dreamt it would end up with her in front of a judge and getting fingerprinted.

“I really don’t think that going to jail over those two books is okay, and I definitely didn’t want to steal their property,” she says.

The mother of five didn’t even know she had the books still until she visited the library a few months back and was told she couldn’t use the printer until she returned them. Sanders then called her fiance at the time to check their son’s bookshelf, and sure enough, they were there. So she went home, grabbed them, and returned them to the library. She assumed she would get a notice about the fees.

