Arrest Warrant Issued For Overdue Library Books

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

MICHIGAN (WILX/NBC News) — It is one thing to find out you owe a library fine for a book you forgot to return, and quite another to find out there’s a warrant for out for your arrest for the same reason.

That recently happened to Melinda Sanders-Jones of Charlotte, Michigan.

Sanders-Jones vaguely remembers checking out the books “Where the Sidewalk Ends” and “Night” in 2017, but never dreamt it would end up with her in front of a judge and getting fingerprinted.

“I really don’t think that going to jail over those two books is okay, and I definitely didn’t want to steal their property,” she says.

The mother of five didn’t even know she had the books still until she visited the library a few months back and was told she couldn’t use the printer until she returned them. Sanders then called her fiance at the time to check their son’s bookshelf, and sure enough, they were there. So she went home, grabbed them, and returned them to the library. She assumed she would get a notice about the fees.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Coe2W1

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Caged Puppy Pulled From Illinois Lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caged Puppy Pulled From Illinois Lake"

Overdue Library Book

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overdue Library Book"

Birthdays & Anniversary 11-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 11-5-19"

Animal ordinance changes and city council preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal ordinance changes and city council preview"

Chamber relocation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chamber relocation"

Tuesday election poll

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday election poll"

Fortress of faith adventures fall festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fortress of faith adventures fall festival"

Crime Stoppers- church grafiti

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers- church grafiti"

Sonic Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sonic Theft"

maplewood extension

Thumbnail for the video titled "maplewood extension"

Today is election day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Today is election day"

Where to vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where to vote"