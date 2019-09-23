Authorities: Truck stop camel sits on woman who then bites

GROSSE TETE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a camel at a truck stop petting zoo sat on a woman after she crawled into its enclosure.

Iberville Parish Sheriff’s officials told The Advocate on Sunday that the Florida woman’s husband had been throwing treats to their dog under the camel’s fence. Their dog went into the enclosure and the woman crawled under barbed wire to retrieve the pet.

That’s when the 600-pound (272-kilogram) camel sat on her. She told deputies she bit the camel to free herself. The woman was brought to a hospital.

Deputy Louis Hamilton Jr. said the couple provoked the camel and cited them for a leash law violation.

Tiger Truck Stop is about 16 miles (26 kilometers) outside of Baton Rouge and keeps Caspar the camel as an attraction.

