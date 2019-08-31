Connecticut man walking from Yankee Stadium to Fenway Park

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A 76-year-old Connecticut man is walking from Yankee Stadium to Fenway Park in an effort to promote peace and not just between the two fan bases.

Al Forte, of Stamford, Connecticut, tells the Providence Journal , he’s asking people along the way to pray for peace on earth, handing out cards showing six soldiers praying.

Forte began his trek after a Red Sox-Yankees game on Aug. 4 and plans to arrive in Boston in time for a game between to the two clubs on Friday night.

He has a friend who picks him up each night and takes him to a hotel, then drives him back to where he left off in the morning to continue his journey.

Forte won’t see which team he roots for, describing himself as a former Brooklyn Dodgers fan.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale"

Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year"

Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz"

Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community"

Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step"

Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase"

State officials hope HB 37 stops porch pirates

Thumbnail for the video titled "State officials hope HB 37 stops porch pirates"

Nearly 800 state laws to take effect on Sept. 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nearly 800 state laws to take effect on Sept. 1"

Texas officials hope younger generation will consider consequences of smoking following 'Tobacco 21' law

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas officials hope younger generation will consider consequences of smoking following 'Tobacco 21' law"

Truck v Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck v Business"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News