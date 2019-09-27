Delaware school sorry for serving Roseanne anthem rendition

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 25, 1990, file photo, comedienne Roseanne Barr holds her fingers in her ears as she screams the National Anthem between games of the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds doubleheader in San Diego, Calif. A Delaware school district played a parody version of the national anthem before a volleyball match, surprising spectators with Barr’s screeching 1990s rendition. The News Journal of Wilmington reports the Seaford School District apologized Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, for the shock at its Tuesday game with Milford High. Superintendent David Perrington says pre-game proceedings will be improved. Officials didn’t say how Barr’s version, performed before a San Diego Padres game, came to be used. (AP Photo/Joan Fahrenthold, File)

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — “The Star-Spangled Banner” isn’t an unusual feature of high school pregame festivities, but Roseanne Barr’s screeching 1990s rendition surprised spectators at one Delaware volleyball game.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the Seaford School District apologized Wednesday for the shock served at Seaford High School’s Tuesday game against Milford High.

A letter from Superintendent David Perrington says pregame proceedings will be improved to spike future occurrences and the lapse is being investigated. Officials didn’t immediately explain how Barr’s infamous version, performed before a San Diego Padres game, was set.

The letter says the district usually plays the national anthem before sports games as a way to honor the U.S. and its armed forces. It says the district will play the district-approved version in the future.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

What the Tech: App of the Day—Kitchen Stories

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Kitchen Stories"

Smith's Gardentown ready for fall fun with pumpkin patch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smith's Gardentown ready for fall fun with pumpkin patch"

House Armed Service Committee launches investigation into domestic violence in military

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Armed Service Committee launches investigation into domestic violence in military"

Hardeman Co. drug bust leads to more arrest in Oklahoma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hardeman Co. drug bust leads to more arrest in Oklahoma"

Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors"

Quilting tradition sewed into the fabric of WF through sequential event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quilting tradition sewed into the fabric of WF through sequential event"

Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors"

ATT employee expected to recover after flipping vehicle

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATT employee expected to recover after flipping vehicle"

Vernon woman dies in vehicle crash in Baylor Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon woman dies in vehicle crash in Baylor Co."

Fashion Night Out 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fashion Night Out 2019"

Magic Massage Parlor Bust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Massage Parlor Bust"

21st annual march for Jesus

Thumbnail for the video titled "21st annual march for Jesus"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News