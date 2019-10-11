Breaking News
UPDATE: Lawton stabbing suspect arrested and victim identified

Dog lost since 2007 found over 1K miles away in Pittsburgh

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

Katheryn Strang is reunited with her toy fox terrier “Dutchess” at Humane Animal Rescue on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Pittsburgh. Humane Animal Rescue says the 14-year-old named Dutchess was found hungry, shivering and in serious need of a nail trim under a shed on Monday. The property owner took the dog to a Humane Animal Rescue location, where veterinarians were able to locate a microchip and trace the dog back to its owners in Boca Raton, Florida. (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A toy fox terrier that disappeared from its family’s south Florida home in 2007 was found this week over a thousand miles away in Pittsburgh and reunited with its owner on Friday.

The 14-year-old named Dutchess was found hungry, shivering and in serious need of a nail trim under a shed on Monday, according to Humane Animal Rescue.

The property owner took the dog to a Humane Animal Rescue location, where staffers were able to locate a microchip and trace the dog back to its owners in Boca Raton, Florida.

The dog’s owner, Katheryn Strang, drove all the way to Pittsburgh for an emotional reunion with Dutchess .

Boca Raton, Florida, is about 1,130 miles (18184.74 kilometers) from Pittsburgh.

Strang said she couldn’t believe it when she got the call that her dog had been found after all these years.

She said her son opened the door after school one day and Dutchess got out and they never saw her again. They were living in Orlando at the time near a very busy street and she assumed the dog was either hit or scooped up by someone.

She checked shelters daily in the weeks after Dutchess went missing, and continued to pay the annual fee on the microchip, as well as update her contact information whenever she moved.

“They are like your babies. You don’t give up hope,” she said at a news conference after reuniting with Dutchess.

As she kissed and hugged her long-lost pet, she murmured to the dog: “Where have you been?”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Museum honors Arthur Bea as Legend of North Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Museum honors Arthur Bea as Legend of North Texas"

What the Tech: App of the Day—Turo

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Turo"

Third defendant in cold case murder sentenced after 6 years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third defendant in cold case murder sentenced after 6 years"

WF man sentenced to prison in human trafficking case

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man sentenced to prison in human trafficking case"

Family remembers Wilder McDaniel one year after death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family remembers Wilder McDaniel one year after death"

Clay Co. Purchases Wells Fargo, Headline: Clay County to purchase Wells Fargo building

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clay Co. Purchases Wells Fargo, Headline: Clay County to purchase Wells Fargo building"

Man gets probation in death of young mother

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man gets probation in death of young mother"

Family remembers Wilder one year after death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family remembers Wilder one year after death"

Lawton stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton stabbing"

WFPD traffic stop leads to narcotic arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD traffic stop leads to narcotic arrest"

Wilder McDaniel memorial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilder McDaniel memorial"

Sen. Paul Bettencourt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Paul Bettencourt"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News