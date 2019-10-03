1  of  3
Breaking News
Oklahoma granted REAL ID extension Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murdering neighbor Botham Jean Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

The search is over: Dog turns up a year after gas explosions

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 photo provided by Altagracia Baldera, Baldera poses with her dog Virgo in North Andover, Mass. After they were evacuated following gas explosions that shook the Merrimack Valley in September 2018, Virgo bolted out the door of their temporary home. A few days after some boys found the dog on the street, Baldera and Virgo, who was microchipped, were reunited on Tuesday. (Altagracia Baldera via AP)

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — A dog that disappeared after the chaos of the natural gas explosions and fires in Massachusetts a year ago is back in the arms of its owner.

Altagracia Baldera tells The Eagle-Tribune that when the explosions shook the Merrimack Valley in September 2018, she evacuated her North Andover apartment and went to her sister’s house in Lawrence.

On her second day there, her 14-year-old Pekingese-Shih Tzu mix named Virgo bolted out the door. She informed animal control and put posters up.

Then a few days ago, some boys found a small, shaggy dog on the street and reported it to police.

Baldera and Virgo, who was microchipped, were reunited Tuesday.

She thinks someone took Virgo in because she doesn’t believe he could have survived the winter outside.

___

Information from: Eagle Tribune (North Andover, Mass.), http://www.eagletribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Texas listed as second-worst vaccination rate state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas listed as second-worst vaccination rate state"

SAFB utilizes advanced VR technologies to train flight, electrical systems students

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB utilizes advanced VR technologies to train flight, electrical systems students"

Surrounding Texas Roadhouse butchers compete for best cuts in Butcher Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrounding Texas Roadhouse butchers compete for best cuts in Butcher Challenge"

WF community sends off Art and Soul Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF community sends off Art and Soul Festival"

HH100 founding father, Roby Christie, honored by rotary club

Thumbnail for the video titled "HH100 founding father, Roby Christie, honored by rotary club"

UPDATE: Officials identify man dead in Wichita Auto Salvage incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Officials identify man dead in Wichita Auto Salvage incident"

DPS investigates Nocona two-vehicle fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "DPS investigates Nocona two-vehicle fatality"

Wendy Fox Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wendy Fox Trial"

Border Report Brownsville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Brownsville"

Border Report McAllen KFDX

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report McAllen KFDX"

Border Report Columbus El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Columbus El Paso"

Border Report Alpine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Alpine"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News