Germans flock to Frankenstein Castle for spooky Halloween

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

An actor depicting Frankenstein poses in the medieval Frankenstein Castle about 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of Frankfurt, Germany Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. For 42 years the castle stages spooky Halloween events with monsters and live shows on three weekends around Halloween. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

FRANKENSTEIN CASTLE, Germany (AP) — Medieval Frankenstein Castle has become a favorite haunt for Germans celebrating Halloween, a tradition that’s grown increasingly popular in continental Europe in recent years.

The crumbling castle, located 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of Frankfurt, has been staging spooky festivals since 1977 featuring monsters, gore and spine-chilling live shows.

On Saturday night, about 2,500 revelers — many in costumes — flocked to the castle, where they were entertained by 130 actors.

While the castle’s name reminds some of English novelist Mary Shelley’s 19th-century book about the man who creates a monster, historians are skeptical that it actually inspired the author.

The House of Frankenstein is believed to have first built a castle at the site in the mid-13th century.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Once-a-year tour allows you to decide if Kell House is haunted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Once-a-year tour allows you to decide if Kell House is haunted"

Guardians of Freedom air show taking off at SAFB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guardians of Freedom air show taking off at SAFB"

Fort Belknap Days keep history alive in Texoma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Belknap Days keep history alive in Texoma"

High school football: Notre Dame vs. Kingdom Prep—Oct. 26, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "High school football: Notre Dame vs. Kingdom Prep—Oct. 26, 2019"

Three adults escape structure fire that caused thousands in damages

Thumbnail for the video titled "Three adults escape structure fire that caused thousands in damages"

UPDATE: WFPD officials on scene investigating early Saturday morning homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: WFPD officials on scene investigating early Saturday morning homicide"

What the Tech: App of the Day–Gigwalk

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day–Gigwalk"

Burkburnett man pleads guilty to child endangerment after daughter tests positive for meth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett man pleads guilty to child endangerment after daughter tests positive for meth"

One sentenced to prison following charge for printing fake IDs

Thumbnail for the video titled "One sentenced to prison following charge for printing fake IDs"

Woman receives deferred sentence of community service after attacking woman with crowbar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman receives deferred sentence of community service after attacking woman with crowbar"

STUDENTS AT FT. BELKNAP

Thumbnail for the video titled "STUDENTS AT FT. BELKNAP"

ACISD CAREER FAIR

Thumbnail for the video titled "ACISD CAREER FAIR"