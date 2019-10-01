1  of  2
Breaking News
Judge Barney Fudge retires Amber Guyger found guilty of murder at trial in fatal shooting of neighbor Botham Jean

Germany: Hunter helps free deer from swimming pool

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

In this Monday Sept. 30, 2019 photo a deer stuck in an empty swimming pool in the village Esborn near the town Wetter an der Ruhr, Germany. Firefighters have freed a deer with the help of an hunter. (Feuerwehr Wetter (Ruhr) via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Firefighters have freed a deer that got stuck in an empty swimming pool in a German town, with a little help from a hunter.

The fire service in Wetter an der Ruhr, in western Germany, said it was alerted to the animal’s plight on Monday. Five firefighters sent to the scene found the deer trying unsuccessfully to climb the steep sides of the pool.

Local authorities called in a hunter to help. He grabbed the animal by its hind legs and pushed it upward toward the firefighters.

The fire service said in a statement Tuesday that “the animal didn’t even thank anyone for its rescue” before it ran off.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection

Thumbnail for the video titled "US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection"

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Karen's Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Karen's Story"

Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect"

Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect"

What The Tech

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech"

US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection

Thumbnail for the video titled "US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection"

78th District Judge Barney Fudge retires

Thumbnail for the video titled "78th District Judge Barney Fudge retires"

Experts talk impacts of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Experts talk impacts of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy"

Heroic Dog Saves Owner From Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heroic Dog Saves Owner From Fire"

Breast cancer awarness TCCU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast cancer awarness TCCU"

Sulphur Springs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sulphur Springs"

Birthdays & Anniversary 10-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 10-1-19"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News