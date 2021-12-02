Hunter shoots first buck, only to watch four bears start eating it

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Picture this: You’re sitting in the woods alone after just getting your first white-tail. You’re excited, your heart is already racing, and then out of nowhere a black bear shows up intent on making your buck its lunch.

One woman in Pennsylvania had that very experience, with not one … but four bears. Jordan Zabinski went hunting for the first time over the Thanksgiving weekend and shot her first buck.

“I was so terrified of a bear, and my husband was like, ‘I’ve never seen a bear except for this one time.’ He said, ‘Don’t worry, you’re not gonna see one,’” Zabinski said.

But right after she knocked down the buck, she found out she wasn’t alone.

“I hear like, crunching. And I’m like, ‘There’s a deer, there’s a deer!’” she said.

But it wasn’t another deer. She was staring at four black bears.

After multiple unanswered texts and calls to her husband, who was helping her brother load a deer he had killed, she started to worry.

“At first I was really quiet, but then I really started to freak out,” Zabinski said. After finally getting a hold of her husband, she had to wait about 30 minutes more, so she tried to keep as quiet as possible.

“It’s been a while now and no one’s coming. What if they don’t to get me in time?” she worried.

Once her husband and brother arrived, they scared away the bears and recovered the deer carcass, which was only missing the tail.

While terrifying, Jordan said she’ll carry what she learned from the experience with her moving forward. She even went hunting again the following day.

“Now I know that if I just yell they are going to run because that’s all they did was just come up and yell.”