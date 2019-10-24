In time for Halloween, museum holds creepiest doll contest

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

This Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 photo provided by Christine Rule shows a vintage doll that is part of the creepiest dolls collection at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester, Minn. The museum has turned its dolls loose just in time for Halloween and has posted photos and videos of its miniature terrors on social media, taking votes for the most nightmarish one. (Christine Rule via AP)

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota museum has turned its creepiest dolls loose just in time for Halloween.

The History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester has posted photos and videos of its miniature terrors on social media, taking votes for the most nightmarish one.

Curator Dan Nowakowski told Minnesota Public Radio that for a lot of the dolls, the freakiness is all in the eyes. Some have movable eyelids that snap open when you lift the dolls up. The paint has chipped off the face of another contender, leaving it looking like a mummy.

Nowakowski says the dolls weren’t intended to be frightening when they were made, but damage from play and the passage of time have turned them creepy.

Voting continues through Thursday. The winner and runner-up will be displayed over Halloween.

___

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

What the Tech: Dark web, stolen information

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Dark web, stolen information"

SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities"

SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities"

WWII veteran, former WF firefighter celebrates 100th birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "WWII veteran, former WF firefighter celebrates 100th birthday"

Drug Take-Back Day offers folks the opportunity to properly dispose of unused medication

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Take-Back Day offers folks the opportunity to properly dispose of unused medication"

Woman arrested for allegedly violating probation on conviction threatening to stab mother, bathe her in own blood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman arrested for allegedly violating probation on conviction threatening to stab mother, bathe her in own blood"

Man remains in Wichita Co. jail after failing to appear for drug charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man remains in Wichita Co. jail after failing to appear for drug charge"

Registered sex offender earns severe sentenced for more child pornography charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Registered sex offender earns severe sentenced for more child pornography charges"

Gov. Stitt visits Lawton residents to discuss safety, state improvements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Stitt visits Lawton residents to discuss safety, state improvements"

F-22 Demo team visits Hirschi High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "F-22 Demo team visits Hirschi High School"

4th Grader Commits Suicide; Parents Blame Bullying

Thumbnail for the video titled "4th Grader Commits Suicide; Parents Blame Bullying"

Hunter Dies After Deer Attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hunter Dies After Deer Attack"