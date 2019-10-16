Iowa man finds 5 inches of animal blood flooding basement

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

BAGLEY, Iowa (AP) — Blood may be thicker than water, but it’ll still flood your basement.

Nick Lestina found this out the hard way two weeks ago when he discovered 5 inches (13 centimeters) of blood, fat and other animal tissue flooding his family’s basement in Bagley, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Des Moines. He told the Des Moines Register that he hasn’t been able to clean it up because it’s still seeping in.

The waste is coming from a neighboring meat locker, where blood and tissue from slaughtered animals was washed down a drain. Officials say a clog or break in the pipe sent the waste into Lestina’s basement through a floor drain.

A state environmental specialist traced the waste to Dahl’s Custom Meat Locker and says the company is now pumping its into a large tank.

The Lestina family has temporarily moved in with a relative.

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Robo Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robo Calls"

Texomans get spooky treat with haunted car wash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans get spooky treat with haunted car wash"

UPDATE: Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise ends following social media storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise ends following social media storm"

First Step highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month at annual vigil

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Step highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month at annual vigil"

Texans to vote on 10 Constitutional Amendments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texans to vote on 10 Constitutional Amendments"

Rage Yoga

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rage Yoga"

First Step remembers those who faced domestic violence at annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Step remembers those who faced domestic violence at annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil"

First Step remembers those who faced domestic violence at annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Step remembers those who faced domestic violence at annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil"

Lawton, WF Chambers of Commerce officials talk 2020 economic growth plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton, WF Chambers of Commerce officials talk 2020 economic growth plans"

Texoma officials to recognize 'Imagine a Day Without Water' to emphasize conservation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma officials to recognize 'Imagine a Day Without Water' to emphasize conservation"

Prop 4 would make it harder for Texas to implement personal income tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prop 4 would make it harder for Texas to implement personal income tax"

Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise sparks social media storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise sparks social media storm"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News