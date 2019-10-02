1  of  2
Breaking News
Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murdering neighbor Botham Jean Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

Javelina rescued after stopping traffic on Phoenix freeway

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

Arizona state trooper Martin Soleto pets a baby javelina he wrangled off a Phoenix freeway in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the young javelina was one of two that brought traffic on State Route 51 to a standstill Monday afternoon. The rescued javelina was transported to Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale for medical treatment. (Arizona Department of Public Safety via AP)

PHOENIX (AP) — A baby javelina is recovering after a jaunt on a Phoenix freeway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the young javelina was one of two that brought traffic on State Route 51 to a standstill Monday afternoon.

DPS officials say several troopers tried to round up the animals, which were on the northbound lanes.

Trooper Martin Sotelo managed to wrangle one javelina. The other ran off and eluded capture.

The rescued javelina was transported to Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale for medical treatment.

Javelina, which look like wild boar, are native to desert environments.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Sleep lab technician accused of groping patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleep lab technician accused of groping patients"

Face transplant NBC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Face transplant NBC"

Circle trail project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Circle trail project"

Lake Wichita Boardwarlk project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lake Wichita Boardwarlk project"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-2-19"

Lego artistry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lego artistry"

CA officer shot at Chase bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "CA officer shot at Chase bank"

Mac Thornberry speaks publically

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mac Thornberry speaks publically"

Red flag laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red flag laws"

UPS Drones

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS Drones"

Play Station subscription price cut in half

Thumbnail for the video titled "Play Station subscription price cut in half"

CocaCola Energy drink

Thumbnail for the video titled "CocaCola Energy drink"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News