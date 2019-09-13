Judge dismisses suit by ex-principal who lost job over gift

Breaking News
Weird News
CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a former Michigan school principal who says his rights were violated when he was forced out of his job for giving a wooden penis as a gift that he said was based on an inside joke.

John Stanton sued Superintendent Leonard Woodside after he says he was forced to resign in 2017 at Anchor Bay High School in St. Clair County. Stanton said the female security guard who got the gift wasn’t upset as officials claimed.

The Detroit News reports Judge Linda Parker said Stanton failed to request a “name-clearing” hearing from the district.

The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from Stanton’s lawyer. Woodside’s lawyer was happy with this week’s decision.

The item was reportedly confiscated from a student.

