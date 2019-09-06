Man calls police demanding they return his stolen pot

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A man confused about Ohio drug laws has called a police department demanding that officers return the small amount of marijuana they “stole” from him.

WXIX-TV reports the man told a Sharonville police dispatcher in an expletive-laced call Tuesday that it’s legal to possess 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of marijuana, and the amount officers seized was just 4 grams (0.14 ounces).

Sharonville police posted a recording of the call on their Facebook page. The suburban Cincinnati department wryly noted: “People may be a bit in the weeds, so we would like to take this opportunity to clear the haze.”

While some Ohio cities have decriminalized pot possession, it remains illegal in the state.

Sharonville police said they “don’t make the rules” but must uphold them.

___

Information from: WXIX-TV, http://www.fox19.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

What the Tech: Facebook Dating

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Facebook Dating"

Mom needs help finding her 15-year-old daughter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mom needs help finding her 15-year-old daughter"

Lakeside City firefighters take extra steps to honor 9/11 first responders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeside City firefighters take extra steps to honor 9/11 first responders"

OHP Troopers investigate Garvin Co. fatality, WF man dead

Thumbnail for the video titled "OHP Troopers investigate Garvin Co. fatality, WF man dead"

Graham community members react to shooting, stand-off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graham community members react to shooting, stand-off"

Petrolia CISD officials educate parents on vape pens after modified vape goes viral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petrolia CISD officials educate parents on vape pens after modified vape goes viral"

Lawton mayor responds to council member's felony embezzlement charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton mayor responds to council member's felony embezzlement charge"

WF firefighters honored, fire station decommissioned in ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF firefighters honored, fire station decommissioned in ceremony"

WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire"

WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire"

QHS opens coffee bar

Thumbnail for the video titled "QHS opens coffee bar"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-6-19"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News