Man receives response to message in bottle 9 years later

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKPORT, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts college student has received a response to a message he threw into the ocean when he was 10 years old.

Suffolk University sophomore Max Vredenburgh says he put the letter into a glass wine bottle that he threw into the water at Long Beach in Rockport in August 2010.

Vredenburgh’s father texted him Friday to say that he had received a letter from someone named “G. Dubois” who found the bottle on a beach in Southern France on Oct. 10.

In Vrendenburgh’s original letter he listed some of his favorite things including apples, the beach and outer space. He also asked that the letter’s recipient “please write back.”

The 19-year-old Vredenburgh posted photos of the letters to his Twitter account Friday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

suspect captured

Thumbnail for the video titled "suspect captured"

Alligator Attack Survivor Airlifted From Florida Swamp

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alligator Attack Survivor Airlifted From Florida Swamp"

BREAKING

Thumbnail for the video titled "BREAKING"

BREAKING: WFPD search for escaped inmate

Thumbnail for the video titled "BREAKING: WFPD search for escaped inmate"

2 BREAKING: WFPD search for escaped inmate

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 BREAKING: WFPD search for escaped inmate"

Disney+ Enters Streaming Wars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney+ Enters Streaming Wars"

Birthdays 11-12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 11-12-19"

Bowie Council swear in and preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowie Council swear in and preview"

Re-elected WF Council Members sworn in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Re-elected WF Council Members sworn in"

Saying "I Do" in the ICU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saying "I Do" in the ICU"

This year's gap between Thanksgiving and Christmas is six days shorter than last year, which could have a major impact on shopping

Thumbnail for the video titled "This year's gap between Thanksgiving and Christmas is six days shorter than last year, which could have a major impact on shopping"

Sen. Jim Inhoe congress needs to pass the NDAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Jim Inhoe congress needs to pass the NDAA"