Breaking News
Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

Mangoes spilled from truck in Maryland make for traffic mess

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Mangoes spilling from an overturned tractor trailer caused a not-so-sweet morning commute on the Beltway in Maryland.

News outlets report the truck overturned early Wednesday on Interstate 495 in Bethesda. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer says one person suffered minor injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the truck to roll onto its side. The Washington Post reports that traffic backed up for miles (kilometers) around 6 a.m. while two lanes of the highway were closed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Iconic kids' show "Sesame Street" will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iconic kids' show "Sesame Street" will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend."

13-year-old murder suspect on the run

Thumbnail for the video titled "13-year-old murder suspect on the run"

With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time.

Thumbnail for the video titled "With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time."

All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election

Thumbnail for the video titled "All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election"

Proposition results

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposition results"

General election turnout

Thumbnail for the video titled "General election turnout"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19"

Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter."

Crime spree ends in MN home invasion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime spree ends in MN home invasion"

6PM: Election Coverage

Thumbnail for the video titled "6PM: Election Coverage"

5PM Election Coverage

Thumbnail for the video titled "5PM Election Coverage"

Statewide propositions update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Statewide propositions update"