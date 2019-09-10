Numbers game: Missouri couple wins 2nd big Lottery prize

1  of  2
FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — Don’t try telling Marilyn and Jimmie Lovelace that lightning doesn’t strike twice, not after the Missouri couple won a big Lottery prize for the second time — and narrowly missed out on a second multi-million dollar payout.

The Missouri Lottery says the Farmington couple matched four of five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball, in the Sept. 4 Powerball drawing. That earned them a $50,000 prize.

The same couple won a $3.7 million Lotto jackpot prize in 2007.

In the latest win, Jimmie Lovelace bought his ticket at a County Mart store in Farmington.

The winning numbers for the Sept. 4 drawing were 4, 8, 30, 52, 59, and the Powerball was 2. Lovelace missed out only on the number 8.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $50 million.

