Sweet spot: Officer craving ice cream nabs gun suspect

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

This Saturday, June 29, 2019 image released by the New York City Police Department, shows a handgun and magazine containing ammunition on the floor of a Baskin-Robbins ice cream store in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Police say three officers were at the ice cream shop while on-duty Saturday when Emmanuel Lovett walked in, tugged his denim shorts and dropped a pistol to the floor. The officers swarmed and arrested the 33-year-old man. Police say his robbery record prohibited him from having a gun. Lovett was charged with criminal possession of a firearm. (NYPD Via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A police officer’s craving for cake batter ice cream put him and his colleagues in the right place to take action when a loaded gun fell out of a man’s shorts at a Baskin-Robbins shop in New York City.

Police say three officers were at the shop in Coney Island, Brooklyn while on-duty Saturday when Emmanuel Lovett walked in, tugged his denim shorts and dropped a pistol to the floor.

The officers swarmed and arrested the 33-year-old man. Police say his robbery record prohibited him from having a gun. He’s charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Lovett is jailed on $7,500 bail. He’s due in court Friday. A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer.

The NYPD acknowledged the oddity of the ice cream-induced arrest, tweeting : “Seriously, this actually happened.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News