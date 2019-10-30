Ruff ride: Dog struck by car rides inside bumper for miles

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

In this Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 photo provided by the Rotterdam, N.Y., Police, Coco, a Shiba inu, is trapped inside the bumper of a car. The dog was hit by a car in upstate New York and rode for 45 minutes wedged between the broken bumper and the grille before the driver realized she was carrying an injured passenger. A Schenectady veterinary clinic worker said that 16-pound Coco “fit perfectly” in the space behind the bumper and was lucky to be alive. (Rotterdam Police Department via AP)

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (AP) — A dog hit by a car in upstate New York rode for 45 minutes wedged between the broken bumper and the grille before the driver realized she was carrying an injured passenger.

Coco the shiba inu was being treated for a fractured elbow after being struck Monday morning in Albany.

Rotterdam Police Lt. Jeffrey Collins says the driver knew she hit something and noticed the car’s damage but didn’t see the dog at first. She drove about 15 miles (25 kilometers) to Rotterdam before hearing noises and stopping to recheck her car’s front end. She called 911 after she saw the dog gazing from below the license plate.

A Schenectady veterinary clinic worker told WNYT-TV that 16-pound (7-kilogram) Coco “fit perfectly” in the space behind the bumper and was lucky to be alive.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Haynes Elementary hires Shatanya Clarke as 'Principal for the Day'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haynes Elementary hires Shatanya Clarke as 'Principal for the Day'"

What the Tech: Halloween safety app

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Halloween safety app"

Chris Ekstrom enters race for Texas’ Congressional District 13 seat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chris Ekstrom enters race for Texas’ Congressional District 13 seat"

Elaine Hays Announces Campaign for Texas’ 13th Congressional District

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elaine Hays Announces Campaign for Texas’ 13th Congressional District"

Wichita Christian students send holiday cheer halfway across globe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Christian students send holiday cheer halfway across globe"

WF art museum opens Art Express

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF art museum opens Art Express"

Wichita Co. Ag Extensions offers tips to protect plants, livestock from freezing temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Co. Ag Extensions offers tips to protect plants, livestock from freezing temperatures"

Tips to prepare pipes for cold temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to prepare pipes for cold temperatures"

Additional parking scheduled for construction downtown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Additional parking scheduled for construction downtown"

4B Board approves MPEC conference center hotel project

Thumbnail for the video titled "4B Board approves MPEC conference center hotel project"

WFPD: Car burglaries up; thieves looking for IDs

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD: Car burglaries up; thieves looking for IDs"

WF man set to plea for new charge after accepting plea deal last week

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man set to plea for new charge after accepting plea deal last week"