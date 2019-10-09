This Is Nuts: Squirrel’s Stash Fills Engine Bay

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) —  A Pennsylvania women found quite the surprise when she lifted the hood of her car: more than 200 walnuts stored by a sneaky squirrel!

Chris Persic said in a Facebook post that his wife called him from a library in Pittsburgh saying her car smelled like it was burning and was making a weird sound.

He told her to pop the hood, and she found over 200 walnuts and a huge amount of grass.

They took the SUV into the shop, where they found even more nuts, but luckily no extensive damage.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2MppCEN

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Pride flag burned at church in NY

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pride flag burned at church in NY"

Chad Dodge weightloss

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chad Dodge weightloss"

Keegan Jacob Freeman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keegan Jacob Freeman"

shooting plot at Oklahoma fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "shooting plot at Oklahoma fair"

Birthdays 10-9-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 10-9-19"

Frankenstein Backdoor theatre

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frankenstein Backdoor theatre"

Breast cancer NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast cancer NBC News"

Wichita Falls community group wants two equal high schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls community group wants two equal high schools"

What The Tech: weird listings on Amazon

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: weird listings on Amazon"

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers near completion in WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers near completion in WF"

Frank and Joe's new opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frank and Joe's new opening"

Yesway to purchase Allsup's convenience stores

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yesway to purchase Allsup's convenience stores"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News