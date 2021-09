HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) — There are so many people in Louisiana right now helping residents recover from Hurricane Ida.

A couple of the volunteers are from the New York City Police Department.

NYPD members, Juan and David stopped by the Hammond Police Department on Thursday and made their mark online.

Hammond PD invites you to watch this video and have a good laugh.

Do you think you can pronounce all of these cities, parishes and words on the list in the video?