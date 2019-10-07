Woman hides in store’s ceiling to avoid shoplifting arrest

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman faces multiple charges after authorities say she climbed into the ceiling of a Big Lots store to avoid a shoplifting arrest.

A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office news release says 37-year-old Kristina Perkins went into the store’s restroom on Friday and removed some tiles so she could climb into the ceiling.

Deputies removed tiles from several spots in a five-hour effort to catch Perkins. The news release says she ignored commands to come down and instead moved to other sections of the ceiling. A deputy stayed behind when the search was called off and saw Perkins climbing down from the ceiling.

She was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, petit theft and resisting law enforcement. A lawyer wasn’t listed on jail records.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Coffee with a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee with a purpose"

Townhall meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Townhall meeting"

8th annual empty bowls event

Thumbnail for the video titled "8th annual empty bowls event"

Joshua Brown fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joshua Brown fatality"

pedestrian collision

Thumbnail for the video titled "pedestrian collision"

Young brain cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young brain cancer"

Daycare escape NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare escape NBC News"

Hate symbol NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hate symbol NBC News"

Heaviest pumpkin ever

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heaviest pumpkin ever"

National 4-H Week FOX

Thumbnail for the video titled "National 4-H Week FOX"

Phone tracking personal data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone tracking personal data"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-7-19"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News