Woman shot when dog jumps onto car console, causes gunfire

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

ENID, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma woman was shot in the thigh when a dog inside the vehicle with her jumped onto a back seat console, causing a gun under the console to fire.

The Enid News & Eagle reports that Tina Springer was in the passenger seat of the vehicle that had stopped Thursday to wait for a train in Enid in northern Oklahoma. The yellow Labrador retriever, which belongs to the 79-year-old driver Brent Parks, was in the back seat and jumped onto the folding console. That’s when the .22-caliber handgun under the console went off.

Police say cloth from the seat covers could have gotten into the trigger well of the gun, making it discharge.

The 44-year-old Springer, who lives in Nash, Oklahoma, and is Parks’ caretaker, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say Parks told them the gun isn’t usually loaded.

___

Information from: Enid News & Eagle, http://www.enidnews.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

What the Tech: App of the Day—MadeFire Comics

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—MadeFire Comics"

Local children's book features Wichita Falls landmarks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local children's book features Wichita Falls landmarks"

Texomans ready to Race for the Cure Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans ready to Race for the Cure Saturday"

Folks file into Bridwell Ag Center for three-day horse expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Folks file into Bridwell Ag Center for three-day horse expo"

Investigation underway after Marine reserve vet dies from injuries sustained at Rednecks with Paychecks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after Marine reserve vet dies from injuries sustained at Rednecks with Paychecks"

MSU officials to develop vaping specific program to educate students

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU officials to develop vaping specific program to educate students"

Miami University in Ohio suspends all fraternities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miami University in Ohio suspends all fraternities"

Shot of a lifetime: backwards buzzer-beater!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shot of a lifetime: backwards buzzer-beater!"

NCSU professor, NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "NCSU professor, NBC News"

Firedog NBC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firedog NBC"

Cat vs snake NBC news

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cat vs snake NBC news"

Jacob Murphy child endagerment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jacob Murphy child endagerment"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News