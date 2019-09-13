Breaking News
Huffman gets 14 days behind bars in college scam

Yak on ride to butcher shop escapes to Virginia mountains

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by Laura Cooper from the Nelson County Farm Bureau shows a yak in Lovingston, Va,, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Authorities say the yak on its way to the butcher’s shop escaped to the nearby mountains avoiding animal control officers and treats trying to lure it back into a trailer. The yak named Meteor was on its last ride Tuesday from Buckingham, Virginia, to the butcher when it got out of its trailer. (Laura Cooper/Nelson County Farm Bureau via AP)

LOVINGSTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a yak on its way to the butcher’s shop escaped to the nearby mountains avoiding animal control officers and treats trying to lure it back into a trailer.

The News & Advance reports the yak named Meteor was on its last ride Tuesday from Buckingham, Virginia, to the butcher when it got out of its trailer.

The escape was called in as livestock on the loose, and Nelson County Animal Control officer Kevin Wright says he figured he was looking for a cow.

Wright says the yak crossed a busy highway and avoided officers trying to capture it by heading for the mountains.

The yak was last spotted Wednesday at an inn, where the owners tried unsuccessfully to lure it into a trailer using treats.

___

Information from: The News & Advance, http://www.newsadvance.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Peanut Pill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peanut Pill"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-13-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-13-19"

What the Tech: Antenna scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Antenna scams"

Ranger @ Vernon College—Sept. 12, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ranger @ Vernon College—Sept. 12, 2019"

Football players give student clothes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football players give student clothes"

Texoma Gives Totals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives Totals"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery"

WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window"

Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News