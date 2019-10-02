1  of  2
Yuengling, Hershey collaborate on chocolate-infused brew

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Soon on tap: a new brew featuring Yuengling’s nearly 200-year-old porter recipe and Hershey’s chocolate.

The two Pennsylvania companies are teaming up on a limited-edition beer called Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter.

The chocolate-infused brew will be available on tap beginning in mid-October at bars, restaurants and other venues in 13 states from Kentucky to Massachusetts, as well as Washington, D.C.

It’s the first collaboration for Pottsville-based Yuengling, America’s oldest operating brewery.

The company says the beer will have “rich chocolate notes” and recommends pairing it with barbecued and smoked meats, cheeses and desserts.

The brew was in development for nearly a year. Yuengling expects it to last until February.

