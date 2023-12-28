TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — It was a big year for both the Wichita Falls Independent School District and schools across Texoma.

For many, 2023 was a year to make lasting memories, especially for WFISD students, past and present.

Two new high schools, Memorial and Legacy High, are currently being built.

Those two will be the sole high schools within WFISD, meaning this school year will be the last for Rider, Hirschi and Wichita Falls High Schools, among many others. Alumni from the high schools worked to find ways to preserve any memorabilia.

The new high schools will open in the fall of 2024.

And, with the new high schools being built, multiple schools in the district had to undergo changes.

In 2022, district officials announced several schools would consolidate.

In 2023, Lamar Elementary and Haynes Northwest Academy closed their doors for good. Most students and staff from Haynes will move to Kate Burgess Elementary, while Lamar students could move to either Southern Hills or Booker T Elementary.

Staying with WFISD, Kirby Middle School was the focus of concern after officials saw the need for improvement following poor academic ratings. The middle school faced the threat of a complete shutdown or the state taking over the school.

In November, school board members saw improvement in some areas through preliminary STAAR testing results.

However, the middle school remains in limbo as WFISD officials wait on an official ruling from the Texas Education Agency.

Also this year, different Texoma school districts joined a list of area schools adopting some form of a four-day school week for the 2023-2024 school year.

In February, Graham ISD Board of Trustees approved a partial four-day calendar, sparking mixed reactions from parents about childcare on the extra day off.

In March, Bowie ISD did the same, approving some five-day weeks and some four days, with Friday being the day off.

That following April, Forestburg ISD officials also announced would have a hybrid four-day week schedule for schools.