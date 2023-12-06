WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For nearly six decades, folks with Hirschi Realtors and John Hirschi Libra Foundation have provided preschoolers with shoes during the holiday season.

Preschoolers from WFISD Head Start Schools, as well as Child Care Partners, were given a free, brand-new pair of shoes and socks at the shoe department inside of Sikes Senter Mall on Wednesday morning, December 6, 2023.

The kids also got a surprise visit from the big man himself, Santa Claus.

Owner of Hirschi Realtors, Danny Sneed, said seeing the kids’ faces light up after receiving their new shoes never gets old.

“It gives us some way to interact with kids who don’t really have the opportunity to get out that much and get a new pair of shoes,” Sneed said. “It gives us an opportunity to do something other than celebrate Christmas among ourselves. We get to do it with the children, and the children just kind of light up our day and light up our Christmas season.”

This marks the 58th consecutive year Hirschi Realtors has held this event, and around 40 kids were given new shoes.