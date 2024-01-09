WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — COVID relief funds will help the Wichita Falls Independent School District purchase 162 interactive flat panels for the two new high schools.

The total cost will be just over $920,000.

Dr. Donny Lee recommended the purchase of the panels as it will bring flexibility for teachers as opposed to stationary screens in the classroom.

The goal, Lee said, is to provide more interactive learning for students in classrooms as well as outside in learning spaces and other areas of the new schools.

According to Lee, it’s a flexible concept, and he added he can’t wait for students to use the panels to their full capacity.

“It’s just a great space for students to mingle and do work anywhere in the building,” Lee said, “Regardless of if it’s the auditorium where we can splice that auditorium up into six different learning spaces with those interactive panels, or if it’s just in a conference area.”

The school board did not take action during its meeting on Tuesday, January 9, but Lee said he expects it to be approved at next the next school board meeting.