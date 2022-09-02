WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A student at a Wichita Falls Independent School District middle school was expelled and arrested Friday morning after police said the student was found to be in possession of a firearm on the school’s campus.

On Friday morning, September 2, 2022, parents and guardians of Barwise Middle School students received a recorded message from Peter Braveboy, Principal at Barwise, stating administration received a tip that a student was in possession of a gun on the Barwise campus.

WFISD officials also published the statement on their official Facebook page.

According to WFISD officials, administrators immediately removed the student from the classroom and searched the student’s backpack, where a gun was discovered.

Officials said no ammunition has been found at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. They said the student was arrested and has been expelled from school in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.

District officials said additional counselors will be on the Barwise campus for students and staff who may need to speak with someone.

If you have any questions, you’re encouraged to call (940) 235-1108.

The full statement from WFISD officials can be found below: