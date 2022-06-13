WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The WFISD Board of Trustees will see at least one new face in 2023.

On Monday, Bob Payton told the board and administration that he will not be running for re-elections in the fall.

Payton said four years ago when he was considering another term, his primary goal was to help a plan for improved secondary facilities. His next goal is to help prepare a fresh start for this district which he believes he can do best by being transparent about his plans with the superintendent candidates the board is preparing to interview.

Payton says he’s eager to continue working with the board in the coming months. On several more initiatives to plan for greater success for the students and an improved workplace for teachers and staff.