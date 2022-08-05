WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District announced Friday, August 5, 2022, that they have named a new Director of School Administration.

According to Ashley Thomas, Communications officer for WFISD, Debbie Dipprey, who most recently served as the district’s acting Superintendent following the resignation of Michael Kuhrt, will take over the role of Director of School Administration.

Dipprey has been a member of the WFISD staff since 1986, serving in a variety of roles. She spent 30 years at Wichita Falls High School, during which time she served as a teacher, magnet coordinator, administrative intern, assistant principal, and eventually, principal.

The Director of School Administration position was set to be vacated by Debby Patterson, who will be retiring at the end of August 2022,

Before serving as acting Superintendent prior to the hiring of current Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee, Dipprey spent six years as the district’s Director of Secondary Curriculum.

Congratulations to Mrs. Dipprey on this role change. We wish the entire WFISD staff and faculty a great 2022-23 school year.

