AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — An elementary school principal from the Wichita Falls Independent School District has been selected to attend summer institutes at the Principals’ Center at the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Alex Martin, principal at Fowler Elementary School in Wichita Falls, was chosen by the Charles Butt Foundation as one of 85 school leaders in Texas to participate in the summer institutes.

The institutes are sponsored by the Charles Butt Foundation, a non-profit pursuing a more equitable and prosperous future for all Texans through education and community partnerships.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this will be the first summer that the Charles Butt Foundation is able to send educators to participate in the Harvard program since the summer of 2019.

Of the 85 educators, 45 were selected in 2020 but were not able to attend the program due to COVID restrictions. The other 40 educators represent the newest cohort selected in 2022.

Attendees, including individual principals as well as campus teams, will participate in one of two weeklong workshops on leadership development, coaching, or school turnaround led by Harvard faculty and other national and international experts.

Each program is designed to inspire, challenge, and empower school leaders to bring lasting impact to their campuses and communities, the entire state of Texas, and beyond.

With these new cohorts, the Charles Butt Foundation will have paid for more than 1,400 educators to attend training at Harvard through the Raising School Leaders program, an initiative designed to develop stronger school leaders who will enhance the quality of education across Texas.

The Charles Butt Foundation covers all expenses for the attendees including tuition, travel, hotel, and other discretionary costs for a total investment of more than $10 million since the program’s inception.

“Great teachers, along with strong school and district leaders, represent the most significant influencers of academic achievement and supportive culture,” Tim Miller, Director of Leadership Development at the Charles Butt Foundation said. “Our alumni often report that their Harvard experience is the best professional development they have ever experienced and that they return to their campuses energized, inspired, and empowered to make meaningful change that benefits all students.”

For every participant in the Harvard Institutes, the Charles Butt Foundation covers all expenses for the attendees including tuition, travel, and hotel – investing on average about $9,200 per attendee, for a total of about $1 million in sponsorships for 2019, and more than $9 million since the program’s inception.

Following the Harvard Institutes, attendees remain a part of the program’s statewide network of school leaders and are empowered to work together to create change at the campus and district levels. Alumni are sponsored to attend the organization’s annual leadership symposium and receive continuous support and professional development.

A list of all attendees from across Texas can be found here.

ABOUT THE CHARLES BUTT FOUNDATION

The Charles Butt Foundation is pursuing a more equitable and prosperous future for all Texans through education and community partnerships.

The Foundation is working toward a future in which all Texas children and families live in vibrant communities supported by a world-class education system.

To learn more, visit CharlesButtFdn.org.