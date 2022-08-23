WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District on Tuesday confirmed the final list of candidates that will appear on the November 2022 ballot for the WFISD Board of Trustees.

Single-member districts 1, 3, and 5, as well as the Trustee At-Large positions on the WFISD school board, will be on the ballot on Election Day. The deadline for prospective candidates to file for the November election was Monday, August 22, 2022.

According to Mindy Graham with the WFISD Superintendent’s Office, an application was submitted right before the 5:00 p.m. deadline Monday, but it was incomplete and could not be accepted.

A noticably absent name from the list of candidates is that of longtime board member Elizabeth Yeager, a well-known community leader in Wichita Falls who currently serves as the At-Large Trustee and Vice President of the WFISD school board.

With Yeager not filing for reelection, two candidates are vying for her current seat as Trustee At-Large, local businessman Mark Hood and 34-year WFISD employee Sandy Camp.

After incumbent District 1 Trustee Bob Payton announced he wouldn’t be seeking another term, Susan Grisel will run unopposed for his current seat on the WFISD board.

In District 3, incumbent trustee Mark Lukert will run for reelection unopposed.

Incumbent District 5 Trustee Tom Bursey will seek reelection in November against Jim Johnson, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of First Bank.

The last day to register to vote in the November 2022 elections is October 9, and early voting begins on October 24.