WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The WFISD Board of Trustees met Monday to review and discuss budget funds and a new lunch increase for the upcoming school year.

During the meeting, the board of trustees approved a new increase in school lunches for the next school year by 10%.

This means elementary lunches will go up by $3.05 and secondary lunches go up by $3.15 but this will also be the first year since COVID where lunches are no longer free.

“For the past two school years, the Department of Agriculture has waived the cost of breakfast, lunch, and supper for students because of COVID. However, this year lunches will no longer be free. Breakfast will remain free but lunches will not and so it’s very important that parents go online and complete the free and reduced lunch application this year,” WFISD Communications Officer Ashley Thomas said.

The application will be available July 1 for all parents.

Click here to visit the district’s website for more information.