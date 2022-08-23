WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In the upcoming Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees election in November, there will be six candidates in the four open positions with two contested seats and two uncontested.

In the At-Large seat, now held by two-term incumbent Elizabeth Yeager, former teacher and principal Sandy Camp faces businessman and Old High graduate Mark Hood.

Yeager is currently Vice President of the board and has won elections to two terms but has chosen not to run again.

In District 1, where incumbent Bob Payton also decided not to run again, Susan Grisell, who also ran in 2018, is unopposed. As is incumbent Mark Lukert, who is running for a second term in District 3.

In District 5, incumbent Tom Bursey is running for a second full term. He has held that seat since being appointed to an open seat in 2016 and then winning an election. He’ll face challenger Jim Johnson.

Another candidate had tried to file at the deadline Monday but the application was not complete and could not be accepted.