WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls FFA chapter had its Greenhand Award ceremony on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, and according to members, the program is growing.

The Wichita Falls Future Farmers of America Chapter started back in 1972 and has grown to encompass all three high schools in the WFISD. Now, the organization is currently more than 200 members strong.

Tuesday’s ceremony was a way to award students who were new to the program this year or completing their second year.

Advisor Stephen Davis said it’s also a way to encourage others to join it and keep it strong.

“The life lessons they learn and how vital this program is is priceless,” Davis said. “These kids learn everything from entrepreneurship to leadership skills so every year we’re excited, and every year we’re growing.”

