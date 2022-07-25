WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — During the Monday morning Wichita Falls Independent School District board meeting, Dr. Donny Lee was sworn in as Superintendent.

The decision about Lee was made unanimously back in June, but the Board of Trustees made it official by approving Dr. Lee’s contract.

“In any school district, it all starts with the people. So, I’m excited to get to know everybody, what they do, what’re their strengths moving forward,” Lee said.

But this is not his first rodeo.

Dr. Lee has left his family for the time being in Buna, Texas where he served as superintendent for three years. Prior to that, he served as Superintendent in Oakwood ISD. He also has a concentration in special education.

“I became a superintendent at a school district of 200 kids, tiny little district, and it was the best thing that happened to me because there was no help. When I walked into my central office, it was me and a secretary, that’s it. So, I was the CFO, I was the curriculum and instructor deputy, I was everything. So it allowed me to learn how to learn everybody in the district,” Lee said.

He says his hard upbringing made him realize how important public education really is.

“My background was I was an economically disadvantaged kid. I was homeless for a couple years and the only thing that brought me out of that was school, public education. Specifically a teacher and counselor. And so when I have a story like that, students come up to me and say, Dr. Lee, you don’t understand but I say I do,” Lee said.

Lee says his first task as Superintendent is to address the financial shape of the district, as well as, focus on academic accountability of campus leadership.

“Finance is number one because that’s the burning bush but after we get that under control, the top area of focus is going to be academic instruction and academic achievement for all students and that begins with the principals,” Lee said.

But overall, Lee says he’s confident and ready for his role in Wichita Falls.

“Wichita Falls has all the opportunity available. There’s that slogan that says, ‘blue skies, golden opportunities’, and that’s the school district,” Lee said.

Lee mentioned that being away from his wife Leah and two daughters will be a different challenge but he’s ready for his journey as the new Superintendent.