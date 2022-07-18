WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Change is coming to the Wichita Falls Independent School District in the form of a new superintendent.

“Being centered around what’s best for students is what I’m all about,” Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said.

Dr. Donny Lee was officially welcomed as the WFISD Superintendent with a meet and greet ceremony. Lee is no stranger to Texas or education, as he has a background in special education, teaching, being a principal, and most recently as a Superintendent in Buna, Texas.

But he says he’s thrilled to be working with the families, students and teachers of Wichita Falls.

“They are going to get a leader that is going to be focused on students because it’s students first but equally focused on teachers as well. So building capacity in teachers which means we want our students to have the best teachers in front of them, we want our teachers to have the best principals leading their campuses and our principals to have the best administrators building capacity in them,” Lee said.

Dr. Lee accepts his new position after several months of debate on how the former WFISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt handled district business and the budget. Issues that Lee says he hopes to tackle quickly.

“Everyone is pretty aware of the budget constraints that we have, so hiring a CFO would be the top priority right now and to ensure that we have enough money not only this year but next year to add to our fund balance,” Lee said.

Dr. Lee’s arrival is much welcomed by the citizens of this community. He says he’s felt a big Wichita Falls welcome since his arrival

“There’s plenty to do and there’s a lot of excitement, a lot of challenges that I’m looking forward to but there is endless possibilities at this district and I’m looking forward to getting started,” Lee said.

Smoothing out the path, to ensure smooth sailing for the future of this district.

There was supposed to be a school board meeting after Monday’s meet and greet, but it has been rescheduled for next Monday, July 25.