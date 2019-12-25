What The Tech: activate before opening

(WHATTHETECH)— Did you ever have one of those Christmas mornings where you received a new bicycle only to wait all day as your dad put it together?

A PlayStation, Xbox or smartphone is today’s equivalent. There’s nothing worse than opening a gift and having to wait for hours to use it. That said, here’s why parents should open those gifts before the kids do:

Every year millions of people will go online to activate a new iPhone or Android device, a new PlayStation or Xbox One and many will spend a frustrating couple of hours (or more) because the networks are congested with other people doing the same thing.

3 years ago millions of gamers could not activate their new systems after hackers took down the network servers. Last year many customers reported having trouble activating new iPhones and this year will likely be no different.

Parents, go ahead and open the box (follow the directions) and go online to activate those devices.

For anyone getting a new iPhone, s Apple has sped up the process of activation by adding Automatic Setup for new devices. As long as both iPhones are running iOS13, you simply need to place them next to each other. A screen will ask if you’d like to begin Auto Setup and show a QR code on the old device. Aim the camera of the new device at the code and it will install personal preferences, apps, usernames and passwords as well as connect to your home wifi provided it is saved and used on the old device.

PlayStation and Xbox gaming systems do not have to be activated online to play but most gamers will connect to the online store and network to play with other users and to download any games not purchased on discs.

Christmas Day is also the busiest day of the year for app downloads.