What The Tech: Adobe Flash Uninstall

You may want to check your desktop computer soon for a software program that is not only no longer needed but might be dangerous.

Adobe Flash Player has been around since the early days of the internet. It’s the program that allowed for video and animations to play in browsers and it’s how we played online games in those days that aren’t really all that long ago.

Now Adobe has killed Flash Player and it’s something it says should be uninstalled immediately.

Flash no longer works on Chrome, Mozilla, or Microsoft browsers and HTML 5 effectively ended Flash’s cause for existence. Adobe stopped supporting it with security updates in December which means Flash Player is vulnerable to hackers trying to gain access to personal computers.

It may have already been uninstalled in previous updates but you should check anyway. Adobe has a website to help at www.helpx.adobe.com In the search bar type in flash player help. At the bottom of that page is a Flash image. If you see clouds in the picture, Flash Player is installed and should be removed. Adobe says it should be uninstalled “immediately”.

There are directions on that page for PC and Mac computers.

Take a few minutes to see if it’s installed on any of the computers you have in your home. It will

protect your computers from malware at the least and data theft at worst.