What The Tech: Alexa reading emotions

(WTT)Alexa can already scare away burglars, play uplifting music and play games. Soon, it appears Amazon’s smart speaker will detect your mood.

According to multiple reports from Bloomberg, Venture Beat, and Amazon, the technology is currently being developed that uses Alexa’s artificial intelligence, machine learning and always-on microphone to listen to your voice and what’s being said in the background to detect whether you’re happy, sad, angry, frustrated, even lonely.

The technology is surprising when you think about it, but it shouldn’t be thought of as crazy. Amazon’s Echo devices are always listening for its cue word, usually “Alexa”.

It even records audio when it hears its name. According to the reports, Amazon has been working toward adding the feature for several years to help those suffering from depression and PTSD.

Amazon is not commenting on the project but one of the scientists on the project told a group that artificial intelligence to detect a user’s emotion is a “work in progress.”

No one knows, except those Amazon scientists, how far along the work has progressed