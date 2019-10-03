1  of  3
Breaking News
Oklahoma granted REAL ID extension Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murdering neighbor Botham Jean Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

What the Tech: Amazon Virtual Job Openings

What the Tech

by: Jamey Tucker

Posted: / Updated:
WhatTheTech

If you’re looking for a job but hate the thought of actually going in to work, Amazon may be just what you’re looking for.

Amazon is looking to hire nearly 240 employees who will work from home. The jobs include positions in customer service, IT, software development, marketing, human resources and working on Amazon’s growing list of Alexa and Echo devices.

“The office that comes to you” is how Amazon describes these full and part time positions that are available to qualified individuals who live in some areas. While there are job openings for virtual or remote locations that cover a large part of the U.S., most of these jobs seem to be available in only certain areas of the country.

Potential employees who are fluent in other languages have a number of opportunities. One part-time or flex virtual customer service associate requires someone who is fluent in Japanese and English.

According to the Amazon Jobs website, the ‘work from home’ opportunities require that there is a working space in the home free of any and all distractions and that the hired worker must devote their full undivided attention to the Amazon customer. Applicants must also agree that they are not providing child or adult care during hours of scheduled work.

Some full-time positions offer benefits such as medical insurance, 401k, maternity leave, paid-time-off and Amazon employee discounts.

For a full list of job openings in these virtual or remote locations, click here to go to Amazon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Border Report Brownsville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Brownsville"

Border Report McAllen KFDX

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report McAllen KFDX"

Border Report Columbus El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Columbus El Paso"

Border Report Alpine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Alpine"

Brite Ranch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brite Ranch"

13th district court candidates

Thumbnail for the video titled "13th district court candidates"

Birthdays 10-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 10-3-19"

salvage yard accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "salvage yard accident"

Rep. James Frank to seek reelection in 2020 race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. James Frank to seek reelection in 2020 race"

Coffee with a Cop 2019 served connection to officers, community members

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee with a Cop 2019 served connection to officers, community members"

Two more babies born in Dallas following uterine transplants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two more babies born in Dallas following uterine transplants"

What the Tech: Shopping at Zulily

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Shopping at Zulily"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News