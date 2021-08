As a new group of high school seniors prepare for their last year of school, many are already thinking about next year. And so have their parents.

When it comes to paying for college, most people will be looking for scholarship money. Jamey Tucker shows us an app that could be worth thousands of dollars: Scholly.

Scholly is a free app for Apple and Android devices, but it requires a subscription of $8 a month, or $35 a year.