It’s probably one of the first apps you ever downloaded on your phone.

Shazam is a favorite for anyone wanting to know the name of a song but the app that can name that tune can actually do more.

Jamey Tucker has some tips and tricks you probably don’t know about.

Shazam was developed by two college students back in 1999.

According to the app, Shazam is used over 20 million times a day to identify songs and has been downloaded over a billion times.