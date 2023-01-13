When a movie ends, do you ask yourself, is it really over? Some movies have bonus scenes, music, crazy credits, or bloopers. Remember the iconic scene in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” when Ferris tells the audience to go home? There’s no telling how many people missed that scene in theaters when they walked out thinking the movie was over when the credits rolled.

You can sit through the 5 minutes of credits to find out, or you can use the app “After Credits”.

After Credits is mostly crowdsourced information letting you know if it’s worth staying in your

seat after the movie ends. People who go to the movies or watch them on Netflix or another

streaming service, post whether there’s anything during or after the credits roll.

Checking the app for movies currently in the theater, moviegoers report there’s nothing extra in

“Avatar” and there’s nothing during or after the credits in “Glass Onion” showing now on Netflix.

But contributors using the After Credit app say there is something in the movie “A Man Called

Otto”, and “Wakanda Forever”.

People who’ve waited around to see them can vote on whether it’s worth hanging around for. If you don’t mind spoilers, “After Credits” shows you what you’ll see if you don’t turn it off or walk out of the theater.

It isn’t just new movies, but After Credits has the same information for thousands of movies going back decades.

After Credits is totally free and new movies are rated when they come out, again by people

who do the waiting for us.

The bad news is After Credits is an iPhone-only app. The good news is you can get the information from its website, aftercredits.com, or follow them on Facebook or Twitter. For Android devices, there is a similar app called “Stick Around” in the Google Play Store.

www.whatthetech.tv