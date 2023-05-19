Up until now, ChatGPT apps were known to be spammy and filled with malware that can steal

information right off your phone. When ChatGPT was embraced by curious users at the beginning of the year, third-party app companies rushed to release their own versions but

charged those who downloaded them.

After months of waiting, there’s an official app from the folks at ChatGPT.

The logo is exactly the same as what you see when you visit the official website, www.chat.openai.com. The name is Open AI ChatGPT and right now it’s only available in the

Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads right now. On its website announcing the new app,

Open AI tells Android users that “you’re next” so an official app will land in the Google Play

Store soon.

Of course, you don’t need an app to use ChatGPT on a phone, as you can just visit the website.

Apps are faster though and more convenient. I found the official ChatGPT app is blazing fast

compared to opening the website in the mobile Chrome or Safari web browser. Also, by using the app, you can enter requests or prompts utilizing the phone’s microphone so you won’t have to type it out on the keypad.

The app also syncs your history with your desktop ChatGPT account, which can come in handy

if you have some requests and answers saved on your computer. The app was just released and is already the #1 free app in Apple’s App Store.

And if you’re unfamiliar with ChatGPT, it’s a platform where you can ask for anything and get

instant results created similarly to how a person would respond. For example, ask ChatGPT to

write a paper, blog post, song, or movie script and in seconds, artificial intelligence will create

what you asked for. Real estate agents use it to help create listings. Teachers use it for lesson

plans, and it will even plan a vacation based on what you enjoy doing.

The only limit is sometimes the results can be inaccurate, so it’s always best to review what it’s

created before posting or sharing.

The official ChatGPT app is safe to use, doesn’t take up a lot of phone storage, and is very fast

and convenient.

For the time being, Android users will still need to use the ChatGPT website in a browser. The

address is chat.openai.com. You don’t want to download, install, or use any other ChatGPT app.

www.whatthetech.tv