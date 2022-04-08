Every now and then someone asks me if there’s one app I could not live without. Of course, there are everyone’s favorite apps. TikTok, Apple News, Reddit, Instagram, etc. For me though, if there is room for only one app on my phone it would be Feedly.

Feedly is for people who visit favorite websites each day. It’s like a magazine with only your favorite websites.

Feedly is a feed reader. Many websites have a hidden code that pushes out updates as an RSS feed. If you subscribe to that feed, it shows up in the Feedly app in real-time. Do you follow certain blogs or magazines? Rather than needing to visit those websites to see if something new is posted, you open the Feedly app. If there’s something new, it’ll be displayed here.

While similar apps offer curated content based on your interests, Feedly is an aggregator. It only pulls in the content you’ve selected.

To add a favorite website to Feedly, just search for the name and tap the plus button. You can also browse topics. For example, I’ve added sports, business, tech, and geek websites along with inspirational blogs I enjoy reading. Not all of these, like FBI warnings, are updated every day. Feedly saves me time since I don’t have to visit the sites only to find nothing new.

If you see something but don’t have time to read it right then, you can save it and mark it as important. Tap on a story to open it on the website where it’s posted.

Your Feedly feed is synced on all of your devices and on the Feedly website. Once you scroll past the posts, it’s removed from the feed so each time you check Feedly, you’ll only see new posts and articles.

Feedly is a totally free app for iOS, Android devices and the Feedly.com website. There is a paid version for additional features. The free version is plenty for most people.

If you find yourself spending too much time going from one favorite website to the other, this app is going to save you time and keep you informed. I can’t believe everyone doesn’t use it.